3 surprising causes of shingles flare ups

COVID-19 vaccination

A small study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Rheumatology, found that six of 491 participants experienced mild shingles for the first time following their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes shingles, but experts say the stress associated with it could be to blame for a flare-up.

“Shingles reactivates when there may be some mild derangement caused by stress and other things like immune-suppressing medications and intercurrent illnesses, which allow the virus to then begin reactivating and producing the shingles,” Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of Queen’s University’s infectious diseases division in Kingston, Ontario told CTV News.

