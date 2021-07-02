AARP survey reveals COVID-19′s emotional impact on older adults

Although fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, local guidance should continue to be followed. Additionally, people who are unvaccinated should still wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands often.

“When asked about mental health, most adults ages 50-plus say their mental health is very good. However, when asked about specific emotional health measures, half say they have been bothered with anxiety and/or having little interest or pleasure in doing things, and a third say they have been feeling depressed,” it said.

Older adults mostly said they’ve experienced a decrease in their emotional well-being. They had more anxiety, depression and worry. One in eight said they sought help from a mental health professional.

“This disconnect between experiencing a decline in emotional well-being and the likelihood of seeking help from a mental health provider may suggest that older adults don’t associate emotional well-being with the term ‘mental health,’” AARP said.

The organization said mental health resources must be seamlessly accessible, easy and normalized.

“Ensuring mental health and emotional well-being is addressed during all medical visits is an invaluable step toward ensuring older adults receive comprehensive care.”

