5 Signs It's Time to Address Your Mental Health

5 , Signs It's Time to , Address Your Mental Health.It can be difficult to identify mental health problems when life gets in the way.These are 5 signs that it's time to check in with yourself.1. Ongoing irritability could be a sign of burnout, which is now a medical diagnosis.2. Lack of sleep can make existing mental illness symptoms worse.3. Increased or decreased appetite could be a sign of depression.4. Sudden lack of sexual interest could be a cause for concern.5. Losing interest in your hobbies can indicate depression or anxiety. .If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, don't be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional.

