5 Facts About , MSG, (Monosodium Glutamate).1. Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of amino acids found in protein-rich foods.2. The body treats glutamate in exactly the same way whether it comes from the food we eat... ....or as added seasoning in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG).3. MSG in the crystal form is produced by fermentation, a process similar to that used in making wine, vinegar and yogurt.4. Reducing table salt by using MSG reduces the sodium content of recipes, as MSG has two-thirds less sodium than table salt.5. Numerous studies confirm that MSG is not related to any adverse health outcomes... ....and is safe for the general public to consume