Combined Shape Caption

3 scientifically supported, health benefits , of vitamin B12.According to the Mayo Clinic, vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, .is used in the formation of red blood cells, nerve function and the creation of DNA. .Poultry, meat, fish and dairy products are among the best sources of vitamin B12. .Here are just 3 of the scientifically backed ways that B12 is good for you. .1. It might help prevent osteoporosis.A study published in theJournal of Bone and Mineral Researchfound that individuals with higher levels of vitamin B12...... also had higher bone mineral density.2. It may improve cognition.A study published in the American Academy of Neurology showed a link between B12 markers in the body...... and improved cognitive function and brain volume.Another study linked lower levels of vitamin B12 with poorer memory performance and learning ability.3. It might reduce depression.Multiple studies have found correlations between B12 deficiency and depression. .One study, published in the Open Neurology Journal, .found that 100% of depressed individuals who were treated with vitamin B12 supplementation showed a decrease in symptoms of depression after three months.LifeHack.org recommends speaking with your health care provider to determine your own B12 levels.