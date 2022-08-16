2022 Ga Election

Combined Shape Caption

A quick guide to what is to come for Georgia Governor Race 2022.After a heated primary season, voters have decided on party nominees for the upcoming November election, and help set the national political agenda. These are the leading statewide candidates.Gubernatorial: Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.Stacey Abrams , Democrat, -Pro-choice -Medicare for all -Increase in teacher salaries and law enforcement -expanding gun control .Gov. Brian Kemp , Republican , -Pro-life -Constitutional Carry -Gas Tax break - Election Integrity Act of 2021 (SB 202).U.S. Senate: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Herschel Walker , Republican, -Fewer government regulation -pro life -creating more American based jobs -lowering taxes through GA .U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock , Democrat, - Keeping jobs in Georgia - Inflation Reduction Act - Boost for Healthcare workers for Georgia