2 of world’s 10 most Instagrammable places are in U.S.

“Be sure to capture the timeless charm of Brooklyn, the romantic rowboats of Central Park and then head to the tippy top of the Empire State Building. NYC will undoubtedly leave you speechless at every turn. The most popular spot for pro-Instagrammers is, of course, the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” the travel site wrote.

Rounding out Big 7 Travel’s top 10 is Chicago.

“From the mind-bending “Bean” in Millennium Park to the ultra retro Chicago Theatre, there are more than a few reasons Chi-Town is one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. In addition to some seriously photo-friendly landmarks, there are also loads of restaurants — cough, cough, Hampton Social — built for the gram. There’s almost 50 million #chicago hashtags, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down.”

The most Instagrammable city in the world, according to the analysis, is Tokyo with more than 53 million #tokyo hashtags.

Big 7 Travel actually named its top 50 places. Here are the other U.S. cities to make the ranking:

No. 23: San Francisco

No. 24: Las Vegas

No. 31: Seattle