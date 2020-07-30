Social media celebrates John Lewis on the final day of his journey

Social media continued paying tribute to legendary Georgia congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis on Thursday, the end of a six-day celebration of his legacy in Georgia, Alabama and Washington.
Farewell. Hero. Patriot. Activist. Warrior. Man of Faith. Leader. Founding Father of American Democracy. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/P7ISbdgVbf— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 30, 2020
After stops in Troy, Alabama, Selma, Alabama, and Washington, D.C., John Lewis’ body arrived Wednesday in Atlanta.
Three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — as well as the most powerful woman in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were set to memorialize Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
A sea of people from across metro#atlanta gather outside @ebenezer_atl to watch the funeral service for Congressman #johnlewis @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WKh6wJSf9A— Tracye Hutchins (@TracyeHutchins) July 30, 2020
Lewis’ funeral began at 11 a.m. Thursday, when Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, welcomed those attending and delivered the opening prayer.
What a line from @BerniceKing, quoting her father Martin Luther King Jr., during a prayer at John Lewis' funeral in Atlanta: "death is not period that ends this great sentence of life, but a comma which punctuates it a lofty and higher significance"— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) July 30, 2020
