WATCH LIVE: Funeral honoring Rep. John Lewis

Social media celebrates John Lewis on the final day of his journey

Credit: Ryon Horne

Georgia's John Lewis lies in state at the state capitol in Atlanta. The public had the opportunity to pay final tribute to Lewis.

Credit: Ryon Horne

John Lewis | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Social media continued paying tribute to legendary Georgia congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis on Thursday, the end of a six-day celebration of his legacy in Georgia, Alabama and Washington.

After stops in Troy, Alabama, Selma, Alabama, and Washington, D.C., John Lewis’ body arrived Wednesday in Atlanta.

Three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — as well as the most powerful woman in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were set to memorialize Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Lewis’ funeral began at 11 a.m. Thursday, when Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, welcomed those attending and delivered the opening prayer.

This story is developing.

