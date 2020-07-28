Mourners bear heat to pay respects to U.S. Rep. John Lewis

The Dyers said they felt it was important for them to make the trip and acknowledge the sacrifices that Lewis and other civil rights leaders made in the name of equal rights for all. Lewis body lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda, the first Black man in history to do so, demonstrates that his hard work has paid off.

“Back in the ’60s the torch wasn’t even lit,” Pat Dyer said. “So now, he became a light-bearer. And he led the way for the rest of us to follow.”

Local meteorologists said the temperature would reach 94 degrees but feel as hot as 102 because of the humidity. Washington is experiencing the second highest temperatures in July on record, and evening showers were also in the forecast for Tuesday.

Still, the crowds were steady as masked onlookers in socially distanced spaces took turns taking photos of the flag-draped casket surrounded by white flowers.

Nadir Tekarli and Dallin Johnson of Washington came by the U.S. Capitol Tues., July 28, 2020, to pay final respects to Rep. John Lewis, Credit: Tia Mitchell Credit: Tia Mitchell

Roomates Nadir Tekarli and Dallin Johnson live in D.C. and felt they were too close not to take advantage of the opportunity to say good-bye to the 33-year congressman from Atlanta. Tekarli remembers meeting Lewis when he worked as an intern at the Capitol, and said he always had words of encouragement to share.

“He was one of the people you could just walk up to in the hall, especially interns,” he said. “I think he sees the power in young people.”

Johnson said he also wanted to acknowledge Lewis’ sacrifice as an activist working to change institutions and systems who were resistant to the point of vitriol and violence.

“He didn’t care that most of America hated him,” Johnson said, “because most of America was wrong.”