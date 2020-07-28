Mourners bear heat to pay respects to U.S. Rep. John Lewis

WASHINGTON—Pat Dyer and her husband, Stephen, rested underneath a tree and enjoyed the shade after making the long walk in the blazing sun to view the casket of U.S. Rep. John Lewis at the U.S. Capitol.
Credit: Tia Mitchell
But they weren’t complaining. Stephen Dyer was moved by the images on TV Monday of Lewis’ casket being driven past D.C. landmarks and carried up the stairs into the building for his lying in state. The Queens, N.Y. couple decided on a whim to drive down and then were among hundreds of people who filed past Lewis’ casket during 12 hours public viewing Tuesday.
Pat Dyer’s parents saw Lewis speak at the March on Washington in 1963. She considers Lewis’ final trip to Washington, which included a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and stops by various landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial where that historic civil rights march was held, a full-circle moment.
“Now, he is coming back home to the place he made those speeches,” she said. “It’s like a seed was sown, and now a harvest has been reached.”
The Dyers said they felt it was important for them to make the trip and acknowledge the sacrifices that Lewis and other civil rights leaders made in the name of equal rights for all. Lewis body lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda, the first Black man in history to do so, demonstrates that his hard work has paid off.
“Back in the ’60s the torch wasn’t even lit,” Pat Dyer said. “So now, he became a light-bearer. And he led the way for the rest of us to follow.”
Local meteorologists said the temperature would reach 94 degrees but feel as hot as 102 because of the humidity. Washington is experiencing the second highest temperatures in July on record, and evening showers were also in the forecast for Tuesday.
Still, the crowds were steady as masked onlookers in socially distanced spaces took turns taking photos of the flag-draped casket surrounded by white flowers.
Credit: Tia Mitchell
Roomates Nadir Tekarli and Dallin Johnson live in D.C. and felt they were too close not to take advantage of the opportunity to say good-bye to the 33-year congressman from Atlanta. Tekarli remembers meeting Lewis when he worked as an intern at the Capitol, and said he always had words of encouragement to share.
“He was one of the people you could just walk up to in the hall, especially interns,” he said. “I think he sees the power in young people.”
Johnson said he also wanted to acknowledge Lewis’ sacrifice as an activist working to change institutions and systems who were resistant to the point of vitriol and violence.
“He didn’t care that most of America hated him,” Johnson said, “because most of America was wrong.”