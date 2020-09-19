Carter on Ginsburg: ‘A beacon of justice’

“Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Carter said in a statement. “A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career.”

Ginsburg, who was already a towering legal figure because of her work with women’s rights, was appointed by Carter to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980.