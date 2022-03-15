Hamburger icon
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

History: In the mid-1990s, residents in Southwest Atlanta united to stop the development of a mini wastewater treatment plant in a community park. After the win, the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance or WAWA formed.

Did you know: To save nearly 200 acres of forested greenspace in Southwest Atlanta, WAWA raised more than $2 million. Now their efforts are focused on revitalizing the Outdoor Activity Center (OAC), a 26-acre nature preserve. At the OAC, children ages 5-12 enjoy week-long summer camps and field trips where they learn about various plants, wildlife, their community garden, water quality and ecology.

Motto: A healthy environment equals a healthy community.

How you can help: Join other volunteers on the second Saturday of each month (with the exception of January and July) to assist in their community garden, remove invasive plants, or keep nature trails clear. Financial donations can support summer camp sponsorships and environmental justice, education and stewardship.

To learn more: Visit www.wawa-online.org or email info@wawa-online.org call 404-752-5385.

Angela K. Walker
Featured
