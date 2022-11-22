Did you know: Healthcare services at Truth’s Community Clinic are free, although a $20 donation is suggested. The clinic’s practitioners treat conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, noninsulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid problems, and women’s health issues. Its unique partnership with Nothing but the Truth Ministries allows the clinic to offer nonmedical support through other programs.

Motto: Truth’s Community Clinic’s mission is “sharing truth through medical and dental missions.”