Truth’s Community Clinic

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

History: In 2003, Truth’s Community Clinic opened its doors in Lawrenceville, primarily serving the communities of east Gwinnett County. The part-time clinic provides nonemergency primary care, including medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to patients who meet their qualifications.

Did you know: Healthcare services at Truth’s Community Clinic are free, although a $20 donation is suggested. The clinic’s practitioners treat conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, noninsulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid problems, and women’s health issues. Its unique partnership with Nothing but the Truth Ministries allows the clinic to offer nonmedical support through other programs.

Motto: Truth’s Community Clinic’s mission is “sharing truth through medical and dental missions.”

How you can help: Volunteers are always needed, including office staff and medical personnel, including physicians, dentists, pharmacists, dental hygienists and nurses. Monetary contributions are always appreciated.

To learn more: Visit truthsclinic.org, call 770-277-4675, or email info@truthsclinic.org.

