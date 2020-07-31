Transplant patients, families find housing

Most families qualify to have their rent paid by a donor, usually the Georgia Transplant Foundation. People with the ability to pay are charged less than the average daily hotel rates in Atlanta.

Seattle natives Bob and Mary Evans started the foundation in 2015 as a way to bring meaning to the death of their son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Evans.

Jeff, a 4-star Atlanta chef, became ill with flu-like symptoms in 2003 after volunteering to cook at a large charity event in South Georgia. A few days later, X-rays revealed that his heart was large — roughly the size of a small soccer ball — and that an unknown virus had destroyed 80 percent of his heart’s function.

Jeff was on the waiting list for a transplant for three years and was even prepped for surgery once, but the donor’s heart was not viable. He died Aug. 8, 2006, at age 26.

Mary Evans said she was sitting at her kitchen table one morning several years later and said: “God, you have to tell me how to make sense of losing my Jeff because to his mom, none of this makes sense.”

It was then that she said she came up with the idea of building a transplant house in son Jeff’s memory, although she, husband Bob, and son Brad later decided it was better to start smaller, with apartments.

All of the apartments are within three miles of one of Atlanta’s major transplant hospitals — Emory University Hospital, Piedmont Hospital or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Each comes fully furnished thanks to donors, such as Mike Hall, owner of Georgia Furniture Mart in Norcross.

When Hall heard about the foundation’s mission, “my heartstrings jerked,” he said. “We’ve been really blessed, and we’ve been seeking opportunities to give back ...”

Hall is furnishing a seventh foundation apartment — except for the kitchen — that opens in mid-August.

Cynthia Elery of Powder Springs stayed in one of the foundation’s apartments while her husband, Lawrence, was having a double lung transplant in April 2018.

The spacious apartments do so much for families and the caregiver by creating a relaxed atmosphere where they can eat, talk, play and relax, she said.

“It gives the family the opportunity to be back together as one unit and give that family love we are accustomed to, and that helps the patient to heal even more,” said Elery, now a foundation board member.

Mary Evans still plans to make that dream of a transplant house happen — and not just here but also in 38 other states where transplants are performed. A local architect has drawn up, at no charge, an elaborate design for 20 two-bedroom, two-bath units and amenities that include a gym, game room, audio-visual room, reading room, living room, and chapel. Fundraising for the project is set to begin early next year.

“My passion in life is the caregiver and the emotional, financial, and other burdens they have. It’s a very hard road to travel — a roller coaster ride that’s just up and down,” Mary Evans said. “I always tell them I will do anything for them to try to make this journey a little easier. I know Jeff is just pleased as punch.”

