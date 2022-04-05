History: More than 20 years ago, The Atlanta Women’s Foundation formed to provide grants, resources, and evaluation support to nonprofits that focus on empowering women and girls through employment, education, leadership, mental health, and essential support – like child care assistance.
Did you know: The Atlanta Women’s Foundation has invested $20 million in more than 350 nonprofit organizations in the Atlanta area. Each year, nonprofits gather to share best practices and establish partnerships to advance their work.
Motto: The Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls.
How you can help: Consider making a financial donation or attending the fundraiser, All Women Forward. This year, the evening event is April 28 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, and features a keynote speaker and networking for women who work in law, finance, and S.T.E.A.M.
To learn more: Visit www.atlantawomen.org or info@atlantawomen.org.
