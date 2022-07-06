ajc logo
X

On the Rise

Inspire Atlanta
54 minutes ago

History: Since its founding in 2017, On the Rise has lifted the financial well-being of thousands of residents on Atlanta’s west side. With its growth, communities throughout the city of Atlanta can access free financial education, homebuyer readiness counseling, and personal financial coaching.

Did you know: On the Rise offers more than 3,000 sessions a year on topics ranging from buying a home, building and improving credit, starting a business, and investing. Clients can receive the support they need to succeed from their weekly lunch-and-learn sessions and 1-on-1 coaching through their partnerships with housing and workforce organizations. In January 2022, On the Rise acquired Greater Atlanta Builds Credit to continue building the capacity of its clients’ financial well-being.

Motto: “Walking together with you toward a brighter financial future”

How you can help: On the Rise is always looking for volunteers who are passionate about teaching others about financial education. Volunteers will undergo orientation, training, and a background check before working with their clients in person or virtually. Financial contributions support the ongoing community workshops and 1-on-1 coaching sessions.

To learn more: Visit ontherisecdc.org or email omaxwell@ontherisefc.org or call 404-228-1569.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump 3h ago
OPINION: Kelly Loeffler may have lost her race, but she never left the field
18h ago
Mike White settles in as Georgia’s basketball coach
2h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
16h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
16h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
21h ago
The Latest
Young Atlantan creates app to help the world of medicine
55m ago
Bilingual students help immigrants overcome language barriers
Atlanta Solidarity Fund
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top