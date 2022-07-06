History: Since its founding in 2017, On the Rise has lifted the financial well-being of thousands of residents on Atlanta’s west side. With its growth, communities throughout the city of Atlanta can access free financial education, homebuyer readiness counseling, and personal financial coaching.
Did you know: On the Rise offers more than 3,000 sessions a year on topics ranging from buying a home, building and improving credit, starting a business, and investing. Clients can receive the support they need to succeed from their weekly lunch-and-learn sessions and 1-on-1 coaching through their partnerships with housing and workforce organizations. In January 2022, On the Rise acquired Greater Atlanta Builds Credit to continue building the capacity of its clients’ financial well-being.
Motto: “Walking together with you toward a brighter financial future”
How you can help: On the Rise is always looking for volunteers who are passionate about teaching others about financial education. Volunteers will undergo orientation, training, and a background check before working with their clients in person or virtually. Financial contributions support the ongoing community workshops and 1-on-1 coaching sessions.
To learn more: Visit ontherisecdc.org or email omaxwell@ontherisefc.org or call 404-228-1569.