Did you know: On the Rise offers more than 3,000 sessions a year on topics ranging from buying a home, building and improving credit, starting a business, and investing. Clients can receive the support they need to succeed from their weekly lunch-and-learn sessions and 1-on-1 coaching through their partnerships with housing and workforce organizations. In January 2022, On the Rise acquired Greater Atlanta Builds Credit to continue building the capacity of its clients’ financial well-being.

Motto: “Walking together with you toward a brighter financial future”