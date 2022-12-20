History: In 1986, a network of congregations in the Midtown Atlanta area wanted to help those experiencing homelessness or hunger significantly. Together, they formed Midtown Assistance Center (MAC), which now assists those in a 10 ZIP code service area.
Did you know: Today, Midtown Assistance Center is supported by 12 congregations, business and civic organizations and community members. Individuals and families who qualify can receive rent and utility assistance, MARTA transportation cards, gift cards for employment uniforms, hygiene items and cleaning supplies and food.
Motto: Midtown Assistance Center’s mission is to provide emergency assistance to low-income working Atlantans to help prevent homelessness and hunger during periods of crisis.
How you can help: Volunteers are needed in the food pantry to assist with unpacking donated items and packing groceries for community members. Volunteers may work directly with neighbors seeking assistance after completing Midtown Assistance Center’s training. Financial contributions allow the organization to assist more working people with rent, utilities and other necessities. Donations from MAC’s Amazon wish list are also welcome.
To learn more: Visit midtownassistancecenter.org or email mac@midtownassistancecenter.org.
About the Author