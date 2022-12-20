Did you know: Today, Midtown Assistance Center is supported by 12 congregations, business and civic organizations and community members. Individuals and families who qualify can receive rent and utility assistance, MARTA transportation cards, gift cards for employment uniforms, hygiene items and cleaning supplies and food.

Motto: Midtown Assistance Center’s mission is to provide emergency assistance to low-income working Atlantans to help prevent homelessness and hunger during periods of crisis.