History: In 2009, the husband-and-wife team of Steve and Suellen Daniels saw a need when families did not show up to receive free food from a local church event. They later discovered that a lack of transportation was a significant barrier for some families, so they gathered friends and neighbors to prepare and deliver food.
Did you know: In 2021, Meals by Grace served 600,000 pounds of food to 32,000 families, and the organization is on target to help that many again this year. On Sunday afternoons, 200 volunteers gather to prepare and serve meals to families in Forsyth and Dawson counties. Also, families in need can shop in the nonprofit’s 6,000 sq. ft. food pantry for fresh or frozen food and produce – all free of charge.
Motto: Meals by Grace’s mission is to bring food, hope, and transformation to children and families in need with resources from the community so that children can go to bed happy, not hungry.
How you can help: Individuals and families with children can volunteer to prepare, pack, and label meals, sort and shelve food in the food pantry, or deliver meals. Meals by Grace encourages food or financial donations that will enable them to continue providing free meals to families in need.
To learn more: Visit mealsbygrace.org or email info@mealsbygrace.org
