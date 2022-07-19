Did you know: In 2021, Meals by Grace served 600,000 pounds of food to 32,000 families, and the organization is on target to help that many again this year. On Sunday afternoons, 200 volunteers gather to prepare and serve meals to families in Forsyth and Dawson counties. Also, families in need can shop in the nonprofit’s 6,000 sq. ft. food pantry for fresh or frozen food and produce – all free of charge.

Motto: Meals by Grace’s mission is to bring food, hope, and transformation to children and families in need with resources from the community so that children can go to bed happy, not hungry.