Did you know: Life House Atlanta wants to open an eight-bed facility that can serve up to 250 with respite and palliative care. The nonprofit could provide free skilled nursing to children at the facility so parents could enjoy a date night, vacation, or simply time and space to rest and rejuvenate. In an atmosphere of love and laughter, children could enjoy various activities, such as hydro, art, music, visual and tactical therapy.

Motto: Respite and palliative care for children with a life-limiting illness.