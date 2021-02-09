History: In 2017, in honor of Julie Harlan, a courageous wife and mother who lost her life to cancer at age 41, family and friends started Julie’s Dream. Julie loved hiking and wanted to inspire children by taking them on wilderness trips to the great outdoors.
Did You Know: In partnership with other nonprofits in Atlanta, Julie’s Dream has taken more than 500 children on 50 different day and overnight trips. Day trips include hikes or fishing at local parks, swimming in lakes, or trips to petting zoos. So far, overnight trips have included destinations in New Hampshire, Wyoming, Minnesota and Colorado.
Motto: Julie’s Dream mission is to give under-resourced children in Atlanta the hope and love of Jesus Christ through awe-inspiring wilderness experiences and outdoor adventures.
How You Can Help: During the pandemic, Julie’s Dream reached beyond its mission to help pay for utilities, rent and meals for families. Financial donations can ensure Julie’s legacy and vision continues. Volunteers can participate in planning trips and becoming mentors. Spread the word – like or share Julie’s Dream on social media.
To Learn More: Visit juliesdream.org, email caroline.lombard@juliesdream.org, or call 470-427-3166.