Did You Know: In partnership with other nonprofits in Atlanta, Julie’s Dream has taken more than 500 children on 50 different day and overnight trips. Day trips include hikes or fishing at local parks, swimming in lakes, or trips to petting zoos. So far, overnight trips have included destinations in New Hampshire, Wyoming, Minnesota and Colorado.

Motto: Julie’s Dream mission is to give under-resourced children in Atlanta the hope and love of Jesus Christ through awe-inspiring wilderness experiences and outdoor adventures.