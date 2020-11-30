History: Hillside Atlanta Foundation has a rich history of serving children and their families with shelter and mental and behavioral services for more than 130 years.
Did You Know: This year, Hillside has served more than 800 children and families with residential treatment, day treatment and in-home mental healthcare. Hillside is the first residential program certified to treat children with mental health challenges using Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Hillside uses other proven treatments, like horticulture, recreation and animal-assisted therapies, to cover various learning abilities.
Credit: Picasa
Motto: Hillside’s mission is to help children and families thrive by providing outstanding residential and community mental health services.
How You Can Help: During COVID-19, volunteers can safely support Hillside in several ways – become a foster parent, tutor a child, or help beautify their campus and gardens. Financial assistance to the Hillside Atlanta Foundation helps children and young adults, ages 10 to 21, get the mental health treatment they need to thrive.
To Learns More: Visit hside.org, hillsideatlantafoundation.org, or call 404-564-0695.