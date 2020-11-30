Motto: Hillside’s mission is to help children and families thrive by providing outstanding residential and community mental health services.

How You Can Help: During COVID-19, volunteers can safely support Hillside in several ways – become a foster parent, tutor a child, or help beautify their campus and gardens. Financial assistance to the Hillside Atlanta Foundation helps children and young adults, ages 10 to 21, get the mental health treatment they need to thrive.