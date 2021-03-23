History: In 1999, the First Tee of Atlanta began to build its legacy of teaching life and leadership skills to inner-city youth through the game of golf. In August 2019, the organization joined forces with the First Tee of East Lake to become a youth development organization serving eight metropolitan counties.
Did You Know: More than 573,000 youths, ages 8 to 18, have participated in their programs: Life Skills Experience Program, offered at nine golf courses, the Schools Program, implemented in elementary schools, and the Community Program, in partnership with local community centers. Programs are affordable and scholarships are available.
Motto: Building Game Changers.
How You Can Help: Become an assistant coach, volunteer as a mentor, work on fundraising or special projects. All volunteers are required to complete an application, background check and SafeSport training. Tax-deductible donations are also welcome.
To Learn More: Visit firstteeatlanta.org or email info@thefirstteeatlanta.org.