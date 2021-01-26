History: In 2011, Bike Alpharetta started by consulting with the City of Alpharetta on its long-range plans to increase bike lanes and make roads and trails safer for bicycle riders. In 2014, the advocacy organization began managing Bikes For Kids, an all-volunteer program.
Did You Know: Volunteers for Bike Alpharetta get together to clean and repair hundreds of bikes every December. During this one-day, socially distanced event, certified bike mechanics inspect each bike for safety and ensure that it’s “Santa ready.” This year, 274 bicycles and new helmets were given through the Bikes for Kids Program.
Motto: Advocate for safe and enjoyable cycling for people of all ages and abilities.
How You Can Help: Volunteer during one of Bike Alpharetta’s outdoor quarterly bike safety events. Donate a bike or make a financial contribution. Stay connected and join their social media channels @BikeAlpharetta.
To Learns More: Visit bikealpharetta.org or email bikealpharetta@gmail.com.