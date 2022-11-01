History: Since 2012, BeLoved Atlanta has stood beside countless women escaping sex trafficking. In the two-year program, women get professional counseling, build essential life skills, and receive referrals to partner organizations at no cost to program participants.
Did you know: BeLoved Atlanta offers a holistic approach to transforming women’s lives – providing a network of confidential support, from case managers and clinical therapists to residential managers and support staff. Up to 15 women live in one of four residential homes, and they participate in individual and group therapy sessions. Partner organizations assist with medical, dental and employment needs.
Motto: BeLoved Atlanta’s mission is to equip women with the power to create a new path in life.
How you can help: Volunteer by taking women to their classes and appointments or by becoming a mentor. Monetary donations are welcome, too. Help spread the word on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @BelovedAtlanta.
To learn more: Visit belovedatlanta.org or email info@belovedatlanta.org.
