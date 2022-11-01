Did you know: BeLoved Atlanta offers a holistic approach to transforming women’s lives – providing a network of confidential support, from case managers and clinical therapists to residential managers and support staff. Up to 15 women live in one of four residential homes, and they participate in individual and group therapy sessions. Partner organizations assist with medical, dental and employment needs.

Motto: BeLoved Atlanta’s mission is to equip women with the power to create a new path in life.