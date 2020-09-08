AWARE Wildlife Center

History: In 2006, AWARE (Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort) Wildlife Center became the first of its kind in Georgia to take in all species of injured and orphaned wild animals. The 501(c)(3) organization provides wild animals refuge and rehabilitation from its facility in Stonecrest.

Did You Know: AWARE fields around 30,000 calls and emails a year. The animals they take in, affectionately called “patients,” include birds of prey, songbirds, ducks, geese, waterfowl, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.