AWARE Wildlife Center
History: In 2006, AWARE (Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort) Wildlife Center became the first of its kind in Georgia to take in all species of injured and orphaned wild animals. The 501(c)(3) organization provides wild animals refuge and rehabilitation from its facility in Stonecrest.
Did You Know: AWARE fields around 30,000 calls and emails a year. The animals they take in, affectionately called “patients,” include birds of prey, songbirds, ducks, geese, waterfowl, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
Motto: Peaceful coexistence with wildlife.
How You Can Help: AWARE Wildlife Center visits schools, festivals, and businesses to provide insights into animal injuries, rehabilitation, and other fun facts (online visits during COVID-19). In October, please consider participating in their virtual live fundraising event, where there will be animals, music, surprise guests and an auction.
To Learn More: Visit awarewildlife.org or email help@awarewildlife.org.