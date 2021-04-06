X

Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: Angels Among Us was formed in 2009 to rescue dogs and cats from high-kill shelters in North Georgia.

Did you know: Since opening its doors, Angels Among Us has rescued more than 18,600 dogs and cats from metro Atlanta and rural shelters. All rescued animals go into foster care until a forever home is identified.

Its motto: Rescue one until there are none.

How you can help: Become a foster parent to a deserving dog or cat by completing an online application. Financial donations help Angels Among Us to continue providing medical care and medications to rescued pets, as needed. Volunteers can help assist with graphic design or virtual administrative tasks such as processing applications. Like, follow, and share them on social media to help raise awareness.

To learn more: Visit angelsrescue.org or email info@angelsrescue.org.

