Breaking: Braves file lawsuit against two former employees in Hank Aaron memorabilia case
The AJC Politics team is on the ground at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to bring you live updates and a behind-the scenes look at this historic convention
Delegates from Georgia are gathering this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to shape the future of the Democratic Party. The AJC Politics team is with them to bring you real-time updates, speeches and exclusive interviews.

From strategic messaging and key policy debates to grassroots protests and high-stakes endorsements, the AJC is covering every development. Stay with us for exclusive interviews with political heavyweights, live reactions from Georgia lawmakers and in-depth analysis on how this convention could help shape the presidential election.

The AJC’s continuing coverage of the Democratic National Convention is here.

Questions? Use the chat feature on this page and each day our journalists will answer as many questions as they can...

