What’s happening

FDA delays action on COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5: Pfizer announced it will wait on more data on the effectiveness of three doses of the vaccine before asking the FDA to authorize the vaccine. Data on a third dose is expected to be complete in early April.

Still to come: The FDA will reschedule the advisory committee meeting and vote on whether benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The FDA then decides whether to extend the vaccine’s emergency use authorization to this age group.

Next, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel must also vote and in the final step, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky decides whether to endorse the decision.

