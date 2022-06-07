Test Georgia 2020 election investigation

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Between the Nov. 3 presidential election and Jan. 6, Georgia was at the center of the biggest election dispute of modern American history. AJC reporters worked day and night for months to capture the election results and multiple recounts, allegations of fraud, investigations, legislative hearings, lawsuits, protests, rallies, press conferences. Here are stories from our ongoing coverage.
- Update: Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
- Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
- How the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election unfolded
- Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
- Five fraud claims: What investigators found
- Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
- AJC’s Patricia Murphy: The election wasn’t stolen
- AJC Poll: Just over half of voters confident in Georgia elections
- Editor’s note: How - and why - we reported this story
Editors' Picks
The Latest