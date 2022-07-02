ajc logo
X

Savannah police chief in the news

Info Boxes

Related stories from the AJC and our news partner, Savannah Morning News

Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter will resign, focus on U.S. Marshal confirmation

Police chief resigns: Savannah law enforcement representatives say ‘a change at the top’ was needed

‘We get to refocus’: Savannah City Council members hopeful for morale boost following Minter’s resignation

Clergy, community call for reform as Chief Roy Minter resigns from Savannah Police

Editors' Picks
Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions
DeKalb cuts more than 500 teaching positions but without layoffs
8h ago
Midtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options
20h ago
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
Braves pressing on through longest stretch of season without an off-day
19h ago
The Latest
AJC coverage: The Tex McIver case
July 4th Weekend in Atlanta 2022
Georgia sports gambling at crossroads: AJC coverage
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top