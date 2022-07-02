Savannah police chief in the news

Related stories from the AJC and our news partner, Savannah Morning NewsBiden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in GeorgiaSavannah Police Chief Roy Minter will resign, focus on U.S. Marshal confirmationPolice chief resigns: Savannah law enforcement representatives say ‘a change at the top’ was needed‘We get to refocus’: Savannah City Council members hopeful for morale boost following Minter’s resignationClergy, community call for reform as Chief Roy Minter resigns from Savannah PoliceEditors' PicksLambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational championsDeKalb cuts more than 500 teaching positions but without layoffs8h agoMidtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options20h agoPair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in CobbPair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in CobbBraves pressing on through longest stretch of season without an off-day19h agoThe LatestAJC coverage: The Tex McIver caseJuly 4th Weekend in Atlanta 2022Georgia sports gambling at crossroads: AJC coverageFeaturedCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCAtlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of PoncePHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’