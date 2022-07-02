Police chief resigns: Savannah law enforcement representatives say 'a change at the top' was needed

"People will have hope for good change," said Rowan. "Hopefully we'll be given a chief that will back us on certain things."

Rowan mentioned that he and several other board members of the PBA met with Mayor Van Johnson and City Manager Jay Melder several weeks ago to discuss issues with morale. One of the suggestions the PBA had given to the city's leadership is "a change at the top."

Minter's stepping down was not specifically talked about during that meeting, said Rowan. "Not everybody is going to like the chief, that's a normal thing, but this was the first time I've seen a chief who didn’t seemed to be liked by any of the command staff," Rowan said.

'Morale was lowest I’ve ever seen'

Attorney Michael Schiavone of Schiavone Law Group, who’s represented former and current SPD officers in their dismissal cases, said the move is “in the best interest of Savannah and the community.”

Schiavone represented former SPD officer Silver Leuschner in her appeal against her dismissal for being involved in the death of William Harvey while in police custody.

He also represented Sgt. Christopher Hewitt in his appeal case, regarding an inappropriate text message conversation related to the Harvey case. Hewitt was ultimately reinstated with the SPD.

Said Schiavone, “His leadership was lacking in so many ways … the morale in the police department was at its lowest I’ve ever seen. He has not supported his officers and in some cases, in my mind, because of politics, he’s thrown good, hardworking officers with good backgrounds under the bus.”

'A good step forward'

A former SPD officer who was dismissed under Minter's tenure told SMN on Friday, "I definitely think it's going to be good for the department as far as these officers go. He's already pushed so many officers out in different ways. People are scared of him. He's fired people, left and right for no reason, pretty much. So I think it'll definitely give these officers a little more confidence, and they'll be able to do their job better because they won't be looking over their shoulder 24/7."

Another officer, who remains on the force and asked for anonymity to avoid scrutiny, told the Savannah Morning News, "First, I am happy to know that the chief is resigning. I think it's a good step forward for the department."

The officer said they couldn't predict what would happen in the future, but added they think "the culture of fear from commands, starting from the command staff up to the assistant chief down to the officer, will be lightened because everyone has a fear of repercussion from the chief and the mayor's influence on the chief."

They are instructed to not speak disparagingly about the city or the department, the officer explained, "because our job is to make the department look good."

"It's hard for officers to do that. And lie. You tell us to be respectful. You teach us to have integrity. And then you want us to be — that's not what we are, that's not what police officers believe in. That's not what they want to do. If we see something wrong, we stand up for it."

This officer believes that Minter is being forced to step down.

"They're allowing Minter to leave with his head high," the officer said. "And, if that's what they want to do, that's fine. As long as he is gone, I think the morale is going to increase ever so slightly, but it's going to increase."

The department rebuffed Savannah Morning News requests to speak with those in SPD command who served alongside Minter and could offer another perspective.

