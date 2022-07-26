Russia flees Snake Island but pushes on with war

Nuts and bolts: Russian forces have abandoned Ukraine’s Snake Island, which played an early role in Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
The latest: Russia captured Ukraine’s Snake Island, which is strategically located near shipping lanes, early in its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces left the island Thursday.
What Ukraine says: Ukrainian forces pounded Russian positions with artillery and missile strikes. As Russian forces prepared months ago to invade the island, they urged Ukrainians to surrender. The reply: “Go (expletive) yourself.”
What Russia says: They claim the pullout is a “goodwill gesture.” The defense ministry said the withdrawal was intended to demonstrate that Russia isn’t hampering U.N. efforts to establish a corridor for exporting agricultural products from Ukraine.
