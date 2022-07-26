ajc logo
Russia flees Snake Island but pushes on with war

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Nuts and bolts: Russian forces have abandoned Ukraine’s Snake Island, which played an early role in Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

The latest: Russia captured Ukraine’s Snake Island, which is strategically located near shipping lanes, early in its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces left the island Thursday.

What Ukraine says: Ukrainian forces pounded Russian positions with artillery and missile strikes. As Russian forces prepared months ago to invade the island, they urged Ukrainians to surrender. The reply: “Go (expletive) yourself.”

What Russia says: They claim the pullout is a “goodwill gesture.” The defense ministry said the withdrawal was intended to demonstrate that Russia isn’t hampering U.N. efforts to establish a corridor for exporting agricultural products from Ukraine.

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

