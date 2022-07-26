IG starts 32 probes in the first 18 months

The basics: After only 18 months in operation, the Atlanta Office of Inspector General has already investigated 32 complaints.
What we found: The bombshell report that alleged Kasim Reed’s administration misled the City Council and the public about the use of tax dollars is the only instance in which The Atlanta Office of Inspector General, has made significant headlines during its first 18 months.
What they’ve done: The IG’s compliance division has received at least 83 complaints about alleged misconduct. The office has initiated at least 32 probes.
Other allegations: The allegations investigated in the seven closed-case reports range from former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms improperly blocking a resident on Twitter, to the city withholding financial disclosure documents.