Georgia’s University System Chancellor

The job: The chancellor oversees an organization with 26 state universities and colleges, as well as the state archives. The system has about 48,000 employees and some 340,000 students. It is considered one of the most powerful positions in state government.

At issue: Critics say the chancellor should have experience in higher education leadership, which Perdue does not. Supporters say Perdue’s experience as governor and as U.S.Agriculture Secretary will benefit the system and its relationships with state and federal lawmakers and donors.