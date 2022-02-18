Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Opinion: In standing with Trump, Sonny Perdue rebuked science and truth

President Donald Trump signs the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue looks on during a meeting with farmers on April 25, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Perdue was one of only a few Cabinet members to serve in their roles through the Trump administration. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
President Donald Trump signs the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue looks on during a meeting with farmers on April 25, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Perdue was one of only a few Cabinet members to serve in their roles through the Trump administration. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Get Schooled Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
A Regents’ professor says former governor can’t lead University System with integrity

Randy Malamud is Regents’ Professor of English at Georgia State University. The Board of Regents presents Regents’ professorships to faculty whose scholarship is recognized nationally and internationally as innovative and pace-setting.

In a guest column, Malamud contends former Gov. Sonny Perdue’s tenure in the Trump administration as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture disqualifies him to lead the University System of Georgia.

The regents, who are political appointees, named Perdue sole finalist to lead the state’s University System this week. Gov. Brian Kemp backs Perdue for the chancellorship, one of the most powerful positions in state government.

Malamud is the author of 11 books, including “The Language of Modernism,” “Reading Zoos: Representations of Animals and Captivity,” “Poetic Animals and Animal Souls,” and “The Importance of Elsewhere: The Globalist Humanist Tourist.” He has a contract for a new book, “CRASH! Aviation Disasters and the Cultural Debris Field.” The views expressed here are his own, not those of the university system.

By Randy Malamud

Writing about Sonny Perdue’s never-say-die campaign for the University System chancellorship, Atlanta Journal-Constitution higher education reporter Eric Stirgus writes that it “comes down to one question. Should someone without higher educational administrative experience lead a system of 26 colleges and universities?”

That’s a great question, and as a USG faculty member for 33 years, my answer is emphatically no. My clear sense is that virtually all my colleagues and students agree.

But can I suggest an even stronger reason why we should fear and resist the prospect of Chancellor Perdue?

He stood with Donald Trump.

For a full term, and even after other Cabinet members with a shred of honor resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Perdue stayed the course. He lent legitimacy to a president and an administration that attacked so many of the principles that undergird the USG, including science, truth, knowledge, intellectual honesty and multicultural inclusivity, to name just a few.

Perdue refused to invoke the 25th Amendment, designed to protect the American people from the dangers posed by an unfit president, even as Trump attacked journalists, Muslims, women, public health institutions, the dignity of the White House itself, the rule of law and, finally, the peaceful transition of power.

Perdue was a foot soldier in this profoundly dysfunctional presidential administration. He was an enabler, a yes-man, a co-conspirator. The complex process of assessing Trump’s transgressions is still unfolding. We cannot yet fully know exactly how deep his guilt extends, but it is not hard to see that his closest supporters, especially his Cabinet, will be seen to have stood on the wrong side of history.

caption arrowCaption
Randy Malamud of Georgia State University (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Courtesy photo

Randy Malamud of Georgia State University (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Courtesy photo

caption arrowCaption
Randy Malamud of Georgia State University (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

If Perdue did not embarrass himself quite as flagrantly as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, EPA chief Scott Pruitt, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, or National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, that’s just because the bar was set so low.

But make no mistake: The autocratic demagoguery that characterized the Trump administration was facilitated by a coterie of accomplices among whom Perdue stood proud and tall. He was one of only four Cabinet members who carried the flag through the whole agonizing administration. The other paragons of virtue were Ben Carson, Wilbur Ross, and Steve Mnuchin.

As Trump was leveraging the power of his office to enrich his family’s coffers, protect his political power, and distance himself from the pandemic, Perdue was standing back and standing by.

It would be an insult to the dedicated and talented faculty, staff, and students of Georgia’s public universities to let Perdue take the helm of our system. It’s worth noting that most members of Trump’s inner circle have not had a very impressive second act since the end of his presidency; mostly, they have withdrawn from the public sphere and have gone off to lick their wounds.

We deserve better, and Perdue deserves a quiet retirement where he can reflect upon the ramifications of his career in public service.

About the Author

Follow Maureen Downey on facebookFollow Maureen Downey on twitter

Maureen Downey has written editorials and opinion pieces about local, state and federal education policy since the 1990s.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Opinion: Sonny Perdue is ideal choice to lead Georgia’s University System
Opinion: Hybrid schools could be America’s future
Opinion: If regents pick Sonny Perdue, Georgia’s colleges will suffer
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top