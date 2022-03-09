Georgia pandemic-related bills under consideration

What it would do: This Senate bill would prohibit any state or local agency or school from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill would not apply to health care providers, and the bans would last until June 30, 2023. (An earlier version of the bill applied to any vaccines, such as those for measles, tuberculosis and chickenpox, but the bill was amended to apply only to COVID-19.)

Status: The bill passed the Senate 33-19 and will go to the House for consideration.