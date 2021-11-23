COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Jan. 4: Companies with 100 or more employees must ensure either that their workers are fully vaccinated by this date or that they test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week.
Jan: 4: Health care workers are required to be vaccinated by the same deadline but with no option for weekly testing in lieu of vaccination. The rule covers all employees — clinical and nonclinical that receive federal funding from Medicare or Medicaid.
Nov. 22: The deadline for federal employees to be vaccinated. There is no testing option. Federal contractors have until Jan. 4.
Now through the end of the year: The U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines each have their own vaccine deadlines from November through December.
Exemptions: Employers have an obligation to accommodate medical and religious exemptions from vaccines, unless the accommodation creates an “undue hardship.”