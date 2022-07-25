ajc logo
X

Court: Georgia’s anti-abortion law can begin

test photo for ajc fast abortion story

Combined ShapeCaption
test photo for ajc fast abortion story

Info Boxes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The news: A federal appeals court ruled that Georgia’s restrictive abortion law should be allowed to take effect.

What this means: The outcome has been expected since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years. Currently, Georgia law allows abortions through 20 weeks from conception. Once the new law takes effect, which could be in days or weeks, most abortions will no longer be allowed once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

What happened: In July 2020, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones struck down the stricter law, leading to the appeal. At the time, Jones found the law violated a woman’s right to an abortion as established by the precedent set in Roe v. Wade. The three-judge panel at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta put the case on hold in September, deciding to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case out of Mississippi.

About the Author

Justin Beckett is a senior designer and Team Leader for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's copy desk. He has worked in journalism for 15 years, including stints as a designer and editor at The Daily Press in Victorville, Calif., and Project Team Leader at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

Editors' Picks
Local health departments in Georgia to administer monkeypox vaccines2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
3h ago
Warner Bros. Discovery nixes ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ after seven seasons
2h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
5h ago
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Judge: Giuliani must testify in Fulton
1h ago
Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising
1h ago
Memo links citizenship question, apportionment
1h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top