Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sellers still have the upper hand in the metro Atlanta housing market, thanks to the mismatch between scarce supply and a surplus of wannabe buyers.

By the numbers: The median price of a home sold has edged up to $402,000 in the 28-county region that includes Atlanta, according to Re/Max. That price was a resounding 18.2% higher than in June of last year. But with mortgage rates rising, there are signs that a tentative and slow rebalancing has begun.

They said it: “Demand still far outweighs supply in metro Atlanta,” said broker Kristen Jones, owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta

