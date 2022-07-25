Atlanta home price growth slows, still rising

By the numbers: The median price of a home sold has edged up to $402,000 in the 28-county region that includes Atlanta, according to Re/Max. That price was a resounding 18.2% higher than in June of last year. But with mortgage rates rising, there are signs that a tentative and slow rebalancing has begun.

They said it: “Demand still far outweighs supply in metro Atlanta,” said broker Kristen Jones, owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta