About this investigation

The pursuit data served as a foundational reporting tool, because it enabled reporters to examine pursuits in previously inaccessible detail. For example, reporters were able to measure how many bystanders or passengers were hurt in pursuits initiated over traffic infractions; or how often troopers decide to call off a chase in order to protect the public from undue harm; and other questions that, until now, had never been answered about GSP’s record of pursuits.

It also revealed to reporters just how often pursuits with GSP happen, which turns out to be nearly every day. Further reporting helped reporters explain why — by reading the agency’s policy on pursuits, which gives troopers broad latitude to chase motorists in most circumstances. Reporters wondered whether the same was true at other state’s police agencies.

So reporters sought pursuit policies from comparable state police agencies across the country. They acquired 44 policies with a handful of states not responding to their requests or denying access, citing public records exemptions. That review of policies nationwide revealed that GSP has one of the most permissive pursuit policies in the country, allowing troopers to engage in dangerous pursuits, even for minor traffic violations.

The reporters also analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine that Georgia’s police pursuit fatality rate is the highest in the nation. This analysis, along with GSP’s data, revealed that no other agency has more pursuit deaths in the state during the five year period analyzed.

Last year, the AJC informed the GSP leadership that we were examining the agency’s pursuit practices and we sought an interview; the request was denied and no leaders or command staff members were made available to answer questions. Over the course of several months, reporters have continued to ask GSP leaders for an interview, including Col. Billy Hitchens who as commissioner of the Department of Public Safety oversees the patrol. The agency would only respond in writing. In recent weeks, Hitchens and the agency’s public information officer were given a full accounting of the AJC’s findings and written questions. A spokesman replied, saying the request had been received and a “prompt response” was in progress.

The AJC also provided a full accounting of the investigation’s findings to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and sought an interview with the governor. The governor, through a spokesperson, declined.

The AJC’s reporting is the most comprehensive review of GSP pursuits by a news organization, and provides a new understanding of why so many GSP pursuits occur and the risk they pose to those on Georgia’s roadways. Future stories in this series will explore various aspects of GSP pursuits and search for solutions that can help inform policymakers and the public.

If you have tips about the GSP for our reporting team or would like to offer feedback on our investigation, reach out to the reporters at Asia.Burns@ajc.com or Justin.Price@ajc.com.

Our reporting team

Asia Simone Burns is an investigative reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her coverage focuses on law enforcement and public safety. Before joining the AJC, she reported for NPR and Atlanta’s NPR member station, WABE. She is a graduate of Samford University and is a member of the Ida B. Wells Society and Investigative Reporters and Editors. She can be reached at Asia.Burns@ajc.com.

Justin Price is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s data team, which means he spends his days crunching numbers and pushing up his eyeglasses. His reporting touches on many areas, from politics to police, and is always supported by the data. Price moved to Atlanta in 2023 from Phoenix, Arizona, where he spent five years as an investigative reporter for the Arizona Republic. In his free time, Price enjoys climbing, reading Octavia Butler and Frank Herbert. Justin has a degree in journalism and is pursuing his master’s degree in data science with an emphasis on geographic information systems. He can be reached at Justin.Price@ajc.com.