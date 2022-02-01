Hamburger icon
About Real Life Relationships

Info Boxes

Real Life with Nedra Rhone introduces Real Life Relationships, a monthly reader-contributed essay that explores the many ways in which we are connected and the attendant emotions — happiness, sadness, fear and anger — those connections can bring into our lives. Interested in contributing? Email nedra.rhone@ajc.com with the subject line “Real Life Relationships.” Here are some recent essays from Real Life Relationships that you may enjoy:

The joy and heartbreak of teaching my Black teenage son to drive

Holding on while letting go

Losing the gift of gab

Parenting: Mommie Dearest or Dearest Mommy?

