3. 1. Delta cuts growth, posts strong profits

1 hour ago
Delta will soon require all employees to get the vaccine or be tested weekly

Delta Air Lines said it will halt flight growth for the remainder of the year despite surging demand, to avoid mass cancellations that plagued the carrier this summer.

Passengers return: Travelers have shaken off fears of COVID-19 and are taking to the skies at levels not seen since 2019, before the pandemic. But Delta now plans to hold its flight capacity at June levels for the rest of the year to improve its operational reliability as the airline has struggled to staff its full flight schedule.

Profits are up: Delta reported $735 million in net income for the second quarter, up from $652 million a year ago. The combination of expensive air fares and tight capacity limits translated into profitability in spite of high fuel costs and operational challenges.

