3. 1. Delta cuts growth, posts strong profits

Delta Air Lines said it will halt flight growth for the remainder of the year despite surging demand, to avoid mass cancellations that plagued the carrier this summer.

Passengers return: Travelers have shaken off fears of COVID-19 and are taking to the skies at levels not seen since 2019, before the pandemic. But Delta now plans to hold its flight capacity at June levels for the rest of the year to improve its operational reliability as the airline has struggled to staff its full flight schedule.