1. Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case

1 hour ago
July 13 , 2022 Atlanta - Ex-Stonecrest mayor Jason Lary (right) arrives at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building for his sentencing hearing in federal fraud case related to misusing city’s COVID relief funds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jason Lary, founding mayor of Stonecrest, will serve nearly five years in prison for pocketing COVID-19 relief money meant for the businesses, churches and people of the city he helped create.

The numbers: Lary pleaded guilty in January to creating shell companies and using personal connections to funnel to himself more than $924,000 in relief funds meant for small businesses and churches. With the money, Lary paid off his own lake house near Macon and covered outstanding tax debts. He paid for roof and car repairs. He also attempted to steal $100,000 directly from the Stonecrest Housing Authority.

What’s next: The former mayor will not report to prison until at least Dec. 15, an allowance made so he can continue treatment for his ongoing battle with prostate cancer and a more recent diagnosis of lymphedema. Lary was also ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.

