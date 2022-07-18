1. Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case

Jason Lary, founding mayor of Stonecrest, will serve nearly five years in prison for pocketing COVID-19 relief money meant for the businesses, churches and people of the city he helped create.

The numbers: Lary pleaded guilty in January to creating shell companies and using personal connections to funnel to himself more than $924,000 in relief funds meant for small businesses and churches. With the money, Lary paid off his own lake house near Macon and covered outstanding tax debts. He paid for roof and car repairs. He also attempted to steal $100,000 directly from the Stonecrest Housing Authority.