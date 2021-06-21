Georgia's farms are as varied as the state itself. From signature products such as peaches and peanuts, to the latest in culinary trends, our state's farmers are committed to putting the freshest meats, fruits, vegetables, and dairy on plates here at home and around the country.

This year - in an exclusive partnership with Kroger - the AJC is profiling some of the farms and farmers that keep us fed. Alongside these profiles, we'll share delicious recipes from Kroger so you can make the most of both seasonal produce and year-round favorites.