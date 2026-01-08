Buford Highway Dining Guide

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AJC Fall Dining Guide 2018: Dining Along Buford Highway

The goat curry at Nam Phuong. The Cheese ’N Cheese at Food Terminal. Sinaloa-style grilled chicken at El Autentico Sinaloense Pollos Asados. Sambal okra at Mamak. Ceviche from one of the colorful food courts at Plaza Fiesta.Viet-Cajun crustaceans from Crawfish Shack Seafood. The spicy-hot, wowza Yo-yo Duck Pot at Sichuan spot Masterpiece in Duluth. The list of must-try ethnic dishes on Buford Highway is as long as the 30-plus miles of this roadway that stretches from Buckhead to Buford, the theoretical end of the road, where it changes names and becomes Atlanta Highway. With more than 125 restaurants concentrated within the 8-mile corridor that traverses Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville (find the most up-to-date list at issuu.com/sarahc.lawrence/docs/guide_to_atlantas_buford_highway, you can eat on Buford Highway every day for a year without traveling far or ordering the same thing twice. Our Fall Dining Guide celebrates this rich road, which brings a taste of home to emigres from around the globe as much as it provides exotic bites for first-time diners. Folk might argue about the identity of the Atlanta dining scene as a whole, but there’s general agreement: Buford Highway is fundamental to an Atlanta foodway.

Dining guide stories

Dining along Buford Highway, A-Z

Beyond the hotspots: Dining suggestions for Buford Highway enthusiasts

These Buford Highway markets are good places to shop or eat

Try these global drinks along Buford Highway

Check out Buford Highway’s eclectic collection of bars

Desserts to discover on Buford Highway

Eating late at night on Buford Highway

With Korean barbecue, the fun is in the fixin’s

Ditch the meat at these Buford Highway spots

Take Buford Highway for a tour of Mexican food

Buford Highway remains the go-to area for lesser-known cuisines

Tour de Scoville: A quest for the spiciest dishes on Buford Highway

Big-bucks dining on Buford Highway

Long live the old-school eateries on Buford Highway

11 places to try on Buford Highway

AJC dining guides

Flashback photos: Buford Highway’s evolution, 1951-2002

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These days, the intersection of Buford Highway and Plaster Road (and the very close-by Dresden Drive) is a lot busier than this scene from 1951. LBGPNS2-098b, Lane Brothers Commercial Photographers Photographic Collection, 1920-1976. Photographic Collection, Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library.