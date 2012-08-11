Party at Frank and Tanya Ski’s

The hardest part? “When I see my kids, I think of what should have been. I saw us growing old together. The world is probably saying, ‘She’s already old!’”

What's Usher like? “Very romantic. Very caring. He’s the best egg scrambler! If we ever argued, it was about him being away (for work).”

What's their relationship like now? “Cordial. We’re not beefing. We’ll be excellent co-parents. He sees our sons every week (when he’s in town).”

Does she still heart him? “Of course. I still love him very much and I’m sure I always will. Do I want to be with him? I don’t know.”

Dirty Dawgs

Ahem, Georgia fans? A moment please? We're afraid that the late unpleasantness after this season's home opener has brought you a bit of infamy. Perhaps you've heard how some people -- certainly no one in your tailgate crowd -- treated your campus the way Uga VII might have? You know, like one giant latrine? Anyway, the Mother Nature Network has added the 70 tons of trash someone left behind to its list of the world's 10 dirtiest events. (We know, we know, it was all South Carolina's fault, right?) Also making the list: the Daytona 500 and the Glastonbury Festival in England. The Mother Nature Network (www.mnn.com) is a new Atlanta-based eco-site launched by Rolling Stones keyboardist and environmentalist Chuck Leavell. Now, let's not make the list again next year, shall we?

‘Heights’ connection

The touring musical "In the Heights" runs at the Fox Tuesday through Sunday with a couple of names you might recognize on the roster. Rogelio Douglas Jr., who plays Benny, recorded here years ago as an aspiring musician, and ensemble member Wilkie Ferguson is a Morehouse man. Information: www.foxtheatre.org.

The New Buzz

Celebrity birthdays

