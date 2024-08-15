Breaking: Georgia State Capitol reopens after phony email threat, police say
Where Georgia’s four new presidential scholars went to high school

Four Georgians make presidential scholars list. Alex Starr/Flickr

By
15 minutes ago

Georgia’s public schools produced four Presidential Scholars from the class of 2024, with three of them from metro Atlanta.

Gordon E. Lichtstein, of Decatur High School, was awarded for general academic achievement. (Lichtstein was the school’s 2024 valedictorian.) Han Shaun Lee from Johns Creek High in Fulton County and Vineeth Sendilraj of Lambert High in Forsyth County were among 20 recognized in career and technical education.

The fourth student, Joanna Yian Xiao of Richmond Hill High in Bryan County near Savannah, was awarded for general academics.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established by the White House in 1964 to honor high-achieving seniors, with categories for general academics; talent in the arts; and ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

State school Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement Thursday that he was proud of the four Georgians and their “exceptional dedication and excellence.”

Each year, up to 161 U.S. students are recognized as presidential scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating seniors.

More than 5,700 students qualified for the class of 2024. They are citizens from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and from abroad.

Ty Tagami is a staff writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

