Where Georgia’s four new presidential scholars went to high school

Georgia’s public schools produced four Presidential Scholars from the class of 2024, with three of them from metro Atlanta.

Gordon E. Lichtstein, of Decatur High School, was awarded for general academic achievement. (Lichtstein was the school’s 2024 valedictorian.) Han Shaun Lee from Johns Creek High in Fulton County and Vineeth Sendilraj of Lambert High in Forsyth County were among 20 recognized in career and technical education.

The fourth student, Joanna Yian Xiao of Richmond Hill High in Bryan County near Savannah, was awarded for general academics.