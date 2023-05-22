When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?

Public schools in metro Atlanta are in their last few days of classes before summer break
If you don’t have a school-age kid to ask, below is a list of last days of school across metro Atlanta, based on each district’s published calendar.
Atlanta Public Schools: May 26
Buford City Schools: May 25
Cherokee County: May 25
Clayton County: May 24
Cobb County: May 24
Decatur City Schools: May 26
DeKalb County: May 24
Douglas County, May 24
Fayette County: May 26
Forsyth County: May 25
Fulton County: May 25
Gwinnett County: May 24
Henry County: May 26
Marietta City Schools: May 26
May is also graduation season for metro Atlanta and Georgia high schools. Here are links to metro Atlanta graduation schedules by school district.
