When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?

Education
By AJC Staff
10 minutes ago

Public schools in metro Atlanta are in their last few days of classes before summer break

If you don’t have a school-age kid to ask, below is a list of last days of school across metro Atlanta, based on each district’s published calendar.

Atlanta Public Schools: May 26

Buford City Schools: May 25

Cherokee County: May 25

Clayton County: May 24

Cobb County: May 24

Decatur City Schools: May 26

DeKalb County: May 24

Douglas County, May 24

Fayette County: May 26

Forsyth County: May 25

Fulton County: May 25

Gwinnett County: May 24

Henry County: May 26

Marietta City Schools: May 26

May is also graduation season for metro Atlanta and Georgia high schools. Here are links to metro Atlanta graduation schedules by school district.

For more metro Atlanta school news, visit the AJC education page and the AJC Get Schooled Blog.

