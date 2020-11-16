U.S. colleges sees enrollment decline in international students

The report’s authors, though, took away several positives from the findings, such as the 0.6% decline of new international students was lower than in past years and there were more than 1 million of those students taking courses here for fifth consecutive year.

More than 24,000 international students took courses at various Georgia colleges and universities last school year, a 2.7% increase from the prior school year. Georgia’s total enrollment was 12th nationally, according to the report. The bulk of those students are taking courses at Georgia Tech, Savannah College of Art & Design, Emory University, Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.

More than one-half of international students in the U.S. are from China and India. Nearly 35% are Chinese and 18% are from India, the report found.