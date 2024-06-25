U.S. Attorney’s Office settles with Fulton schools over sexual assaults

Federal officials have reached a settlement agreement with Fulton County Schools after investigating the district’s response several years ago to sexual assaults on a school bus that served students with special needs.

The family of a middle school student, who was assaulted and raped on the bus, filed a lawsuit against the school district in March of 2020. The suit alleged the girl was sexually assaulted repeatedly and raped by two different students in April of 2019. The family said the incidents took place during a 17-day period. The assaults were confirmed by a district investigation and a medical examination of the student.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said the investigation found Fulton lacked adequate procedures and didn’t train employees on how to respond to and report student-on-student sexual harassment and assault; failed to appropriately accommodate the special needs of students with disabilities in preventing and responding to sexual assault; and failed to make the reporting process accessible for parents and guardians with limited English proficiency.