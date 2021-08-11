University System of Georgia awards record number of degrees

“Students continue to show incredible fortitude despite the challenges of the pandemic, and I am incredibly grateful for their hard work and the support given to them by USG’s 26 public colleges and universities,” Acting University System of Georgia Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said in a statement. “Institutions understand how critical it is for Georgians to complete their degrees and join the state’s highly skilled workforce. As we look forward to a new academic year on campus, USG remains focused on fulfilling that mission and helping students succeed.”

University System officials attributed the increase to its ongoing “Momentum Year” program, aimed at helping more students graduate on time by helping them determine what courses they need and quickly identifying when students need help academically. They also believe its Nexus degree program, which partners with businesses to create curriculum in high-demand industries, is also helping increase the number of degrees awarded.